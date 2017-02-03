Corps urges caution on low-water lakes
Low levels on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' five reservoir lakes in Arkansas have prompted the Corps to issue advisories, warning boaters to watch for stumps, rocks, points and debris that are normally submerged at this time of year. Beaver, Bull Shoals, Greers Ferry, Norfork and Table Rock lakes are between 5 and 10 feet below normal levels, Corps spokesman Laurie Driver said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|mary
|33,629
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|15 hr
|Psych
|1
|Bennie Holliman
|Sat
|Pyt
|4
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Fri
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 30
|shirleyknot
|2
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC