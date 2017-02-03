Corps urges caution on low-water lakes

Low levels on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' five reservoir lakes in Arkansas have prompted the Corps to issue advisories, warning boaters to watch for stumps, rocks, points and debris that are normally submerged at this time of year. Beaver, Bull Shoals, Greers Ferry, Norfork and Table Rock lakes are between 5 and 10 feet below normal levels, Corps spokesman Laurie Driver said.

