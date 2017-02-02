Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
There are 5 comments on the Arkansas Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law. In it, Arkansas Times reports that:
The House Judiciary committee this morning approved HB 1041 , a measure by Rep. Brandt Smith that seeks to declare "American laws for American courts." The bill next heads to the full House for a vote, likely early next week.
