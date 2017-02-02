Committee approves bill targeting Sha...

Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law

There are 5 comments on the Arkansas Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law. In it, Arkansas Times reports that:

The House Judiciary committee this morning approved HB 1041 , a measure by Rep. Brandt Smith that seeks to declare "American laws for American courts." The bill next heads to the full House for a vote, likely early next week.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#1 6 hrs ago
sook me cack

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#2 6 hrs ago
whack me off

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#3 6 hrs ago
beat me weena

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#4 6 hrs ago
tickle my gonads

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#5 6 hrs ago
tongue me taint

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 min Now_What- 33,607
Bennie Holliman 7 hr Gina 3
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Jan 30 _Susan_ 22,347
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 30 shirleyknot 2
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC