CBS to GOP Senator: What Was It Like to Be 'Humbled' By Lib Town Hall?
CBS This Morning 's Gayle King on Friday reveled in Tom Cotton being booed at a town hall meeting this week. Talking to the Senator, she pressed for all the details: "Senator Cotton is joining us now at the table with his screams of 'do your jobs' still fresh in your ears, I'm sure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 min
|Keep confused
|33,892
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|17 hr
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|20 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clinton Name Could Be Stripped From Little Rock...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Need input
|Wed
|World at Large
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Feb 21
|Tommy
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC