Blink-182, Naked and Famous, Waaves added to AMP lineup in 2017
Longtime pop-punkers Blink-182 are headed to Arkansas this spring, giving fans in The Natural State two opportunities to catch the Grammy-nominated group. The band is scheduled to stop at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, April 22 with synth-pop outfit The Naked and Famous and rockers Wavves .
