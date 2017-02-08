Bill would consolidate Arkansas election oversight in secretary of state's office
A bill sponsored by Rep. Michelle Gray would transfer the state Board of Election Commissioners to the secretary of state's office. That would "politicize" and make the board "effectively ... inconsequential", the state board's Republican Party designee said.
