Bill would consolidate Arkansas election oversight in secretary of state's office

12 hrs ago

A bill sponsored by Rep. Michelle Gray would transfer the state Board of Election Commissioners to the secretary of state's office. That would "politicize" and make the board "effectively ... inconsequential", the state board's Republican Party designee said.

