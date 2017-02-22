Bill to provide parole hearings for offenders convicted as juveniles...
Legislation that disallows life in prison without parole sentences for minors and retroactively calls for parole hearings for those sentenced in this manner in murder cases cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday. Senate Bill 294, sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin , was introduced in the wake of a series of U.S. Supreme Court cases that said minors should be treated differently than adults in sentencing and deemed life without parole cruel and unusual punishment for juveniles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|33 min
|Lisa
|33,877
|Need input
|11 hr
|World at Large
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Tue
|Tommy
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC