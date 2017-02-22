Bill to provide parole hearings for offenders convicted as juveniles...

Legislation that disallows life in prison without parole sentences for minors and retroactively calls for parole hearings for those sentenced in this manner in murder cases cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday. Senate Bill 294, sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin , was introduced in the wake of a series of U.S. Supreme Court cases that said minors should be treated differently than adults in sentencing and deemed life without parole cruel and unusual punishment for juveniles.

