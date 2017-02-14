Bill on sex-choice abortions gains
"The bottom line is it's just the right thing to do to have this in the law," Rep. Charlie Collins said of his abortion bill. Legislation that would ban abortions on the basis of the fetus's sex passed in the Arkansas House on Tuesday.
