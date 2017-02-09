Attorneys general support University of Arkansas in lawsuit
Attorneys general from Arkansas and six other states are supporting the University of Arkansas' request to dismiss a former student's lawsuit against the school that alleges university officials mishandled her rape allegations. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a legal brief Monday in support of dismissing the lawsuit, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
