Attorneys general support University of Arkansas in lawsuit

Attorneys general from Arkansas and six other states are supporting the University of Arkansas' request to dismiss a former student's lawsuit against the school that alleges university officials mishandled her rape allegations. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a legal brief Monday in support of dismissing the lawsuit, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Chicago, IL

