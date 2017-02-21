Arkansas to resume executions after S...

Arkansas to resume executions after Supreme Court clears way: attorney general

Arkansas, which has not put an inmate to death in more than a decade, plans to schedule executions after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way on Tuesday for it to resume capital punishment, the state's attorney general said. Arkansas has not executed an inmate since 2005 and is one of several states that have had a de facto halt on executions due to legal fights and problems in procuring lethal injection drugs after a sales ban by major pharmaceutical makers.

