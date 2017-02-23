Arkansas Supreme Court reverses decision on Fayetteville non-discrimination ordinance
The Arkansas Supreme Court has reversed the circuit court decision upholding the Fayetteville civil rights ordinance , which was aimed at extending protection to LGBT people, along with other protected classes. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge challenged the ordinance on the ground that it ran afoul of a state law aimed at preventing local civil rights ordinances to protect gay people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,877
|Need input
|19 hr
|World at Large
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Feb 21
|Tommy
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC