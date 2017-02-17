Arkansas Senate OKs Amendment Asking Voters to Limit Damages
LITTLE ROCK - A plan to ask Arkansas voters to limit damages awarded in lawsuits and give the Legislature control over court rules was approved by the state Senate on Thursday, despite criticism from opponents who call the move an attempt by lawmakers to take over the judicial system.
