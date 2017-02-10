Arkansas Nonprofit News Network Aimin...

Arkansas Nonprofit News Network Aiming for Impact

Lindsey Millar, editor of Arkansas Times, has founded a "nonpartisan news project dedicated to producing journalism that matters to Arkansans."

