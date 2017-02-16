Arkansas man dies after car hits multiple trees, police say
Jacob R. Price, 28, of Springdale was driving a 2002 Acura RSX north in the 2600 block of 48th Street in Springdale around 7:15 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 min
|nature lover
|33,798
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC