Arkansas man accused of shooting romantic rival in 'love triangle' to argue self-defense

A 23-year-old Sherwood man accused of shooting a romantic rival in a "love triangle" will argue self-defense at his trial, his lawyer said Monday. Tyron Humphrey Jr. is charged with first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act over accusations that he shot 24-year-old Bradley Christopher Chastain in the leg the day after Christmas.

