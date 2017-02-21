Arkansas lawmaker wants to strip Clin...

Arkansas lawmaker wants to strip Clintons' name from airport

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The largest and busiest airport in Arkansas would no longer be named after the only president and first lady from the state if a bill introduced in the legislature on Thursday succeeds. The legislation would prohibit public buildings or civil works from being named for anyone living or who served in public office in the 10 years prior to the structure's completion.

