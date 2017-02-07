Arkansas House Passes Bill Aimed at Collecting Amazon Taxes
LITTLE ROCK - Amazon would be required to tell Arkansas customers they owe the state sales tax under a bill approved by the House Tuesday, one of two efforts by lawmakers to recover millions in tax revenue from the e-commerce giant.
