Arkansas House of Representatives just pissed off every Islamic extremist

From the very same state that spat out two of the most crooked politicians in America, Hillary and Bill Clinton, comes a House of Representatives that looks to have found some testicular fortitude regarding legal due process in Arkansas. The House passed a bill on Monday that states that only "American laws" will be permitted to operate in Arkansas courts.

