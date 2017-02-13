Arkansas House backs change to abortion clinic restrictions
The Arkansas House approved a measure Monday requiring the state to suspend or revoke the license of abortion providers for any rule or law violation, a move that opponents say unfairly targets abortion providers. The requirement was part of a bill approved by a 77-8 vote in the majority-Republican House that's aimed at tightening the restrictions on the state's abortion facilities.
