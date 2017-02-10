Arkansas House Approves Effort to Limit Medical Pot Ads
LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas House has approved legislation aimed at preventing kid-friendly advertising and packaging of medical marijuana, and may soon consider banning any pot ads altogether.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
