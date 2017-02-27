Arkansas governor sets execution dates for 8 inmates
In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks with a reporter in Washington. On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, Hutchinson scheduled execution dates for eight inmates in an attempt to resume the death penalty after a nearly 12-year hiatus, even though the state lacks one of three drugs needed to put the men to death.
