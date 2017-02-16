Arkansas Freedom of Information Act marks 50 years
The law isn't quite what it was when first enacted and signed by Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller in 1967, but it still stands as one of the best "sunshine" laws in the country. And it still opens most meetings and records of government to the people those governments serve here in Arkansas.
