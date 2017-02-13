Arkansas first baseman sidelined with hand injury
Jared Gates broke his hand during an at-bat in the Razorbacks' final preseason scrimmage Sunday and will miss at least five weeks with the injury, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said Monday. Gates transferred to the Razorbacks in the off-season from Iowa West Community College.
