Arkansas Federal Court: Failure to Accommodate, in and of Itself, Violates the ADA

Despite the lack of a clear causal connection between an employer's failure to grant an employee's request for additional training and its decision to terminate her employment, an Arkansas federal district court recently denied the employer's summary judgment motion on the plaintiff's failure to accommodate claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act. In denying summary judgment, the Court held that, "a failure to accommodate is, in and of itself, a form of discrimination under the ADA."

