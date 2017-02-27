Arkansas delegation makes excuses for skipping town hall
Indivisible Central Arkansas drew several hundred people to a "Missing Persons" town hall Sunday afternoon at St. Michael's Episcopal Church attended only by photographs of Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. French Hill. Here's a link to video of the event.
