Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT protections

Arkansas Supreme Court justices questioned Thursday whether a city's ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity flies in the face of a 2015 state law that was intended to prevent local LGBT protections. An attorney for the state asked the court during oral arguments to strike down the anti-discrimination ordinance Fayetteville voters approved, saying it clearly violates the law from a few months earlier that intended to ban such ordinances.

