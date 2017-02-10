Arkansas considers banning 'sex-selection' abortions
Arkansas would become the eighth state to ban abortions based solely on whether a woman wants to have a girl or a boy under a measure a House panel approved Thursday that is part of a Republican agenda that started with the party's takeover of the Legislature four years ago. Opponents said the measure is unconstitutional.
