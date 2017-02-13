Arkansas Children's Northwest Is Making Progress
Progress is being made on the Arkansas Children's Northwest along Interstate 49 in Springdale. The hospital is right on target to open in January of 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|27 min
|homegirl1
|33,758
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|10 hr
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Mon
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC