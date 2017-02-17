Arkansas' Augustus Garland: rebuildin...

Arkansas' Augustus Garland: rebuilding after the war, Part II

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

The Civil War was over, but now Arkansas and Augustus Hill Garland had many decisions to make about the future. Like the land his family adopted, Garland had a promising future but lost everything with the end of the war and had to rebuild.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 53 min Now_What- 33,851
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case 3 hr George Nunn 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Sun disenchat 1
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Feb 17 Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
Bennie Holliman Feb 7 Gina 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC