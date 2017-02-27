Arkansas and the Yucky People bill: w...

Arkansas and the Yucky People bill: will the "Freedom of...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Well, it will if State Senator Jason Rapert and his friends at the Family Council have their way. The bill - backed by the fun loving folks at the Family Council - has the unwieldy moniker, " Healthcare Freedom of Conscience Act ," which would sort of allow all sort of folks, including doctors, pharmacists, social workers, nurses to refuse to treat folks, if such would conflict with their "conscience."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill 23 min Vic 9
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Rip Chen Picket 33,908
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... 3 hr John 1
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... 4 hr spocko 13
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Feb 24 Fit2Serve 65
News Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump? Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clinton Name Could Be Stripped From Little Rock... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC