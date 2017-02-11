Arkansans Celebrate Record High Tempe...

Arkansans Celebrate Record High Temperatures With Ice Cream

Today's record high temperature is a cause for celebration, and Arkansans are taking advantage of the unseasonably nice weather. "We have gotten out of the house, we went to the park, we made sure we had a picnic lunch outside and now we are enjoying some ice cream," said mom Amanda Williford.

