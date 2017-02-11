Arkansans Celebrate Record High Temperatures With Ice Cream
Today's record high temperature is a cause for celebration, and Arkansans are taking advantage of the unseasonably nice weather. "We have gotten out of the house, we went to the park, we made sure we had a picnic lunch outside and now we are enjoying some ice cream," said mom Amanda Williford.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|43 min
|BARNEYII
|33,727
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Fri
|Kirk Koebass
|1
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
