Arkansan gets big car treatment

COMMAND PERFORMANCE: ABC's Good Morning America really, really wants Arkansas native and Little Rock resident Raye Montague to appear on the show tomorrow -- so much so that when the 82-year-old's son David told the show's producers that Montague's health prevents her from flying, they offered to send a chauffeured limo to pick her up and return her home. Why does the show want Montague so badly? Her story, earlier told in 2012 in this paper's High Profile section, is incredible and inspiring.

