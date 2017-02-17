Arkansan gets big car treatment
COMMAND PERFORMANCE: ABC's Good Morning America really, really wants Arkansas native and Little Rock resident Raye Montague to appear on the show tomorrow -- so much so that when the 82-year-old's son David told the show's producers that Montague's health prevents her from flying, they offered to send a chauffeured limo to pick her up and return her home. Why does the show want Montague so badly? Her story, earlier told in 2012 in this paper's High Profile section, is incredible and inspiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|Rita
|33,835
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|7 hr
|disenchat
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC