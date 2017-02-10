Arkansan gets 25-year term in brother's '15 slaying
A Van Buren man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday after a Crawford County Circuit Court jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the 2015 shotgun slaying of his brother. The quiet, frail-looking man in an ill-fitting gray suit stood before Cottrell with his attorney, Public Defender Ryan Norris, as Cottrell sentenced him to 20 years on the first-degree murder conviction and an additional five years for committing the felony with a firearm.
