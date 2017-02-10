Analysis: Pro-Trump Arkansas resists anti-sanctuary bill
Donald Trump easily won Arkansas' Republican primary and the state's six electoral votes last year after vowing to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and punish cities that don't cooperate with immigration authorities. A legislative panel's rejection of an effort to cut off funding to so-called sanctuary campuses shows resistance by lawmakers to fully embrace the president's immigration rhetoric, even in a solidly red state.
