Analysis: Pro-Trump Arkansas resists ...

Analysis: Pro-Trump Arkansas resists anti-sanctuary bill

3 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Donald Trump easily won Arkansas' Republican primary and the state's six electoral votes last year after vowing to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and punish cities that don't cooperate with immigration authorities. A legislative panel's rejection of an effort to cut off funding to so-called sanctuary campuses shows resistance by lawmakers to fully embrace the president's immigration rhetoric, even in a solidly red state.

