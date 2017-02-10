Amazon to collect taxes in Arkansas i...

Amazon to collect taxes in Arkansas in March

Amazon said Friday that it will begin collecting sales taxes next month in Arkansas, which lawmakers say could generate as much as $100 million to help lift the state's lagging revenue and potentially fund future income tax cuts. Arkansas will be the latest state where the e-commerce giant has relented after years of resisting effort to collect taxes in states where it doesn't have a physical presence.

