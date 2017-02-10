Amazon to collect taxes in Arkansas in March
Amazon said Friday that it will begin collecting sales taxes next month in Arkansas, which lawmakers say could generate as much as $100 million to help lift the state's lagging revenue and potentially fund future income tax cuts. Arkansas will be the latest state where the e-commerce giant has relented after years of resisting effort to collect taxes in states where it doesn't have a physical presence.
