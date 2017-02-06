Aggravated robbery suspect escapes from central Arkansas health center, police say
A 20-year-old North Little Rock man facing charges including aggravated robbery should be considered armed and dangerous after his escape Sunday from a central Arkansas health center, authorities said. Courtney Zyronne Johnson was able to jump the fence at Rivendell Behavioral Health Services in Benton around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after he was transferred there under a court order, the Benton Police Department said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|rex martin
|33,651
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Sat
|Psych
|1
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 4
|Pyt
|4
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 30
|shirleyknot
|2
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC