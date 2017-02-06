Aggravated robbery suspect escapes fr...

Aggravated robbery suspect escapes from central Arkansas health center, police say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man facing charges including aggravated robbery should be considered armed and dangerous after his escape Sunday from a central Arkansas health center, authorities said. Courtney Zyronne Johnson was able to jump the fence at Rivendell Behavioral Health Services in Benton around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after he was transferred there under a court order, the Benton Police Department said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 hr rex martin 33,651
Emanuel V Alvarez Sat Psych 1
Bennie Holliman Feb 4 Pyt 4
News Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law Feb 3 guest 5
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Jan 30 _Susan_ 22,347
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 30 shirleyknot 2
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,012 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC