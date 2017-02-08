AG Rutlege requests stay of EPA plan to reduce air pollution
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge continues her efforts to shield utility companies from federal regulations aiming to cut down on air pollution. She filed a motion yesterday requesting a stay from a federal appeals court on the Environmental Protection Agency 's " regional haze " plan aimed at reducing emissions that create haze in national parks and wilderness areas.
