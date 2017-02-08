AG Rutlege requests stay of EPA plan ...

AG Rutlege requests stay of EPA plan to reduce air pollution

12 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge continues her efforts to shield utility companies from federal regulations aiming to cut down on air pollution. She filed a motion yesterday requesting a stay from a federal appeals court on the Environmental Protection Agency 's " regional haze " plan aimed at reducing emissions that create haze in national parks and wilderness areas.

