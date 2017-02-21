AD: Holistic Health House Calls: We Bring the CAMP to You
Dr. Blake Butler and his fiance, Dr. Anna George, are excited to offer a unique form of healthcare to the region of Northwest Arkansas. They are both founders and chiropractic physicians of Chiropractic, Acupuncture, & Metabolic Professionals, PLLC. They provide chiropractic, acupuncture, and functional medicine in the convenience of one's home or workplace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,866
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|20 hr
|Tommy
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Mon
|George Nunn
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC