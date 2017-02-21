AD: Holistic Health House Calls: We Bring the CAMP to You

Dr. Blake Butler and his fiance, Dr. Anna George, are excited to offer a unique form of healthcare to the region of Northwest Arkansas. They are both founders and chiropractic physicians of Chiropractic, Acupuncture, & Metabolic Professionals, PLLC. They provide chiropractic, acupuncture, and functional medicine in the convenience of one's home or workplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.