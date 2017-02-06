80 Arkansas guardsmen deployed
Seven-year-old Brandon Thomas Jr. of North Little Rock hugs his father, Spc. Brandon Anderson-Thomas of Company A, 2nd Battalion, 149th General Support Aviation, on Sunday during the deployment ceremony for two companies of the 77th Combat Aviation Brigade of the Arkansas National Guard at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock.
