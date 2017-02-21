7-year-old first grader has an epic President's Day celebration
Politics can be a lightning rod discussion at festive events. But when you love presidential history as much as ice cream and cake, you make it work! Just ask 7 year old, Max Montgomery, a first grader at Taylor Elementary in Arkansas, who spent his birthday honoring all his favorite Presidents! Since birth, the first grader has been obsessed with Presidents - both past and present.
