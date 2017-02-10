5 mumps cases identified in Pittsburg; more expected
Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks. Those infected are urged to stay home, cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and frequently wash their hands.
