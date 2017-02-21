4 groups awarded grants to fight obesity

Katrina Betancourt, president and chief executive officer of the Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention, talks with Troy Wells , president and CEO of Baptist Health; Curtis Barnett, CEO of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield; and Patrick O'Sullivan, executive director of the Blue and You Foundation, after Betancourt's organization received a grant from the foundation to implement wellness programs. Several grants awarded Wednesday by the Blue and You Foundation will go toward fighting a growing obesity problem in Arkansas, which was recently ranked as having the sixth-highest adult obesity rate in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.