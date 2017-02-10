10 black Arkansans inducted to Civil ...

10 black Arkansans inducted to Civil Rights Heritage Trail

10 hrs ago

Ten black Arkansans became part of the Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail during a Feb. 1 induction ceremony in Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater downtown.

