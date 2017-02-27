1 person found dead after early morni...

1 person found dead after early morning fire in Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said the fire broke out at a home at about 3 a.m. Monday. He told Jonesboro television station KAIT that one person was found dead in the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr John 33,905
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... 6 hr Battle Tested 11
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Feb 24 Fit2Serve 65
News Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump? Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clinton Name Could Be Stripped From Little Rock... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Need input Feb 22 World at Large 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Feb 21 Tommy 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC