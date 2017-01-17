Writer Dane to address Dardanelle Chamber dinner B

Writer Dane to address Dardanelle Cha...

Nancy Dane is an author and lecturer with an expertise on the American Civil War in Arkansas and will be the guest speaker at the Dardanelle Chamber of Commerce's Annual Banquet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Her Tattered Glory Series won the 2011 Fiction Award presented by the Arkansas Library Association, and the second book in the four novel series, "A Difference of Opinion," was nominated in 2009 for the prestigious Michael Shaara Award presented for the best Civil War fiction. The Arkansas Newspaper Association features installments of her work in the Newspapers in Education program that appear in numerous newspapers.

