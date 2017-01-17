Won't charge fired Arkansas deputy in sex case, prosecutor says
Prosecutors will not file charges against a former Benton County sheriff's deputy who was fired and later arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate. Adrian Rivero, 34, was arrested May 18, facing a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault, a crime punishable by up to six years in prison.
