What the Lee holiday in Arkansas is r...

What the Lee holiday in Arkansas is really about. It isn't good.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Since the Lee-King debate is cranking up again, it's a good time to repeat Ernest Dumas's history lesson on how Arkansas came to observe Robert E. Lee's birthday thanks to legislative action more than 80 years after the end of the Civil War. It was about States Rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Pondering 33,249
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 1 hr Hedonist Heretic 22,055
Christ Trump Hillary Fri Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Thu ToMiCa 4
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jan 10 Watcher 6
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,900,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC