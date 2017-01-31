Trump will keep Obama's executive ord...

Trump will keep Obama's executive order protecting federal LGBT workers

Arkansas Times

The White House announced yesterday that President Donald Trump will continue to enforce his predecessor's 2014 executive order requiring all companies who contract with the federal government not to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity . Here's Trump's announcement: Gay rights advocates have expressed concerns that Trump could roll back protections in other ways .

