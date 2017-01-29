Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce
There were several references to the words of Lady Liberty today, words that Donald Trump mocks with his anti-Muslim actions. It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said , director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Tr ump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all - people with visas, green cards,a post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|47 min
|shirleyknot
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Barnyisnutz
|33,519
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|Thinking
|22,338
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC