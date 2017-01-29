Trump immigration protest at LR: Quic...

Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce

13 hrs ago

There were several references to the words of Lady Liberty today, words that Donald Trump mocks with his anti-Muslim actions. It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said , director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Tr ump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all - people with visas, green cards,a post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families.

