Trump announces White House staffers, including Mike Huckabee's daughter

President-elect Trump announced the names of more people who will work in his White House, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. A number of the names are recognizable for working on Trump's campaign, including Sanders, who will work as principal deputy press secretary.

