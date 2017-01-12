Tom Cotton to Donald Trump: Don't get fooled by Putin
The Arkansas Republican and intelligence committee member said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that Putin's Russia is a top geopolitical adversary of the United States. The sooner Trump understands this, the sooner his new administration can take steps to repair U.S. foreign policy and reassert American influence abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|58 min
|oscarbravotango
|33,210
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|59 min
|Eagle 12
|22,030
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jan 10
|Watcher
|6
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC